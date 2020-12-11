Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski top FIFA 'The Best' finalists lists
After taking Leeds United back to the English top flight for the first time in 16 years Marcelo Bielsa goes up against two Germans in Hansi Flick of Bayern Munich and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool.
The three finalists for FIFA's 'The Best' awards were named on Friday with Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo topping the men's list.
The award winners will be revealed on 17 December with England's Lucy Bronze, Pernille Harder of Chelsea and the tall French defender Wendie Renard in the running for the women's award.
Voting is equally weighted between online fan votes, some 200 journalists, national team coaches and captains.
Jean-Luc Vasseur took Lyon to the women's Champions League title and leads the chase for best women's coach with Chelsea's Emma Hayes and Netherlands national coach Sarina Wiegman.
The Best FIFA Women’s Player:
Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)
Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)
Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)
The Best FIFA Men’s Player:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)
Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)
Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)
Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:
Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)
Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)
Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:
Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)
Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:
Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)
Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München)
Jurgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)
FIFA Puskás Award:
Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão - Brazil] (25 August 2019)
Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League - England] (7 December 2019)
Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga] - Spain] (7 December 2019)
