Cristiano Ronaldo's romantic gesture for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been making headlines recently.

One of the top football players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo's moves on the field have always dominated the news. But it is the Manchester United star’s romantic gesture for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez that has been making headlines recently.

Ronaldo reportedly spent 50,000 pounds or $67,000 to light up the Burj Khalifa in Dubai with a special laser show for Rodriguez's 28th birthday.

The special laser show featured snippets from Rodriguez’s Netflix docu-series I Am Georgina. It also included a moment where Rodriguez’s name flashed up with the message “Happy Birthday Geo” on the façade on the most famous billboard in the world.

Taking to social media, the Manchester United footballer also posted a short video of the laser show. He captioned the clip as “Many congratulations, my love”.

The 36-second clip went viral on social media in a matter of hours. It has received over 35 million views till date, since it was posted on 28 January. Ronaldo is currently holidaying with his family in Dubai during the winter break of the English Premier League.

Ronaldo’s team Manchester United are currently at fourth position in the Premier League. The team has had a volatile season so far, landing on the seventh place some weeks ago.

The underwhelming performance of the team had prompted Ronaldo to state in an interview that he could not see Manchester United in any other spot than the top three.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner stated that a change was needed if the team wanted to turn around its fortunes in the tournament. He also asserted that he believed that manager Ralf Rangnick was capable of bringing about the change.

Rangnick was brought as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of defeats. The German is scheduled to stay till the end of the season.