Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape accusations made by former model Kathryn Mayorga, terms it 'abominable crime'

Sports Agence France-Presse Oct 03, 2018 20:46:30 IST

Las Vegas: Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday categorically denied accusations by a former model who says the Portuguese superstar raped her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009.

"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," tweeted Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus in Italy's Serie A. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

FILE PHOTO: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo appears before the match at the Champions League, Group H, Valencia v Juventus in Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, September 19, 2018 . REUTERS/Heino Kalis/File Photo - RC174A295080

File image of Cristiano Ronaldo. Reuters/Heino Kalis

"Keen as I may be to clear my name I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense," he said.

"My clear conscious (sic) will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations," he added.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo, in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on 13 June 2009.

Las Vegas police this week said they were reopening a case filed on that date but did not identify the victim or the alleged perpetrator.

Mayorga's lawyers are to hold a news conference in Las Vegas at 3:00 pm Pacific time (0000 GMT) on Wednesday to discuss the case.


