Cristiano Ronaldo accepts two-year prison sentence, $21.8 million fine in tax evasion case: Report

Madrid: Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a deal with the Spanish tax authorities to serve two years in prison and pay a €18.8 million ($21.8 million) fine in a tax evasion case, newspaper El Mundo reported on Friday.

Ronaldo is unlikely to serve any time in jail under the deal because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer, who is accused of evading €14.7 million in taxes, has denied all the allegations through his agents.

Ronaldo is currently part of the Portugal squad that is in Russia for the FIFA World Cup 2018. Portugal take on 2010 champions Spain in a blockbuster Group B opening game on Friday, with Morocco and Iran the other members of their group.