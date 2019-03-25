Cristhian Stuani scores third goal in two games as Uruguay thrash Thailand 4-0 to win China Cup

Shanghai: Stand-in forward Cristhian Stuani scored his third goal in two games as Uruguay taught Thailand a footballing lesson to win the China Cup with a 4-0 victory on Monday.

The 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists hardly missed the injured star striking duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani as they made it seven goals in two games.

Uruguay, comfortable 3-0 victors over Uzbekistan on Friday in the four-team tournament, profited from some poor Thailand defending in the Chinese city of Nanning.

Unmarked Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino headed home after just six minutes — Thai goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen should have done better — and it was 2-0 on 38 minutes when Gaston Pereiro prodded in after the Thai defence went AWOL.

Stuani, starting because of the absence of PSG's Cavani and Barcelona's Suarez, made it 3-0 just before the hour with a close-range bullet header from a corner. The Girona striker, who scored a brace against the Uzbeks, had hit the post just minutes earlier.

Substitute Maxi Gomez made it 4-0 two minutes from the end of normal time with goalkeeper Siwarak stranded out of position.

Earlier in the day, Uzbekistan defeated Fabio Cannavaro's China 1-0 to leave the hosts last of the four teams involved.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.