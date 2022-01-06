Cricket chiefs announce Women's Ashes changes due to World Cup
The series will start with three Twenty20 matches in Adelaide, followed by a one-off Test match in Canberra, which remains scheduled for 27-30 January
London, United Kingdom: England and Australia have announced changes to the Women's Ashes schedule due to coronavirus quarantine rules ahead of the Women's World Cup.
The multi-format series will now begin a week earlier than originally planned, on 20 January.
The series will start with three Twenty20 matches in Adelaide, followed by a one-off Test match in Canberra, which remains scheduled for 27-30 January.
Canberra's Manuka Oval will also host the first one-day international on 3 February, while the following two matches will be played at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, on 6 and 8 February.
The changes have been made to allow the two teams sufficient time to travel to New Zealand and complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine period ahead of the Women's World Cup, beginning in March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ashes 2021-22: Melbourne Cricket Club hoping Boxing Day Test won't be a superspreader event
There is no crowd cap for attendance at the MCG this year and according to local media about 55,000 tickets have already been sold
Ashes 2021-22: ECB director Ashley Giles calls for systemic changes in English cricket post defeat
England have lost a record nine Tests in 2021 and the Ashes defeat has led to speculations regarding the future of Test skipper Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood, while Giles role is also under the scanner.
Ashes 2021-22: Australian legend Glenn McGrath test positive for COVID-19 before Pink Test
The time Australia's opponent in the Pink Test will be England as part of the Ashes series.