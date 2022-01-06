Cricket chiefs announce Women's Ashes changes due to World Cup

The series will start with three Twenty20 matches in Adelaide, followed by a one-off Test match in Canberra, which remains scheduled for 27-30 January

London, United Kingdom: England and Australia have announced changes to the Women's Ashes schedule due to coronavirus quarantine rules ahead of the Women's World Cup.

The multi-format series will now begin a week earlier than originally planned, on 20 January.

Canberra's Manuka Oval will also host the first one-day international on 3 February, while the following two matches will be played at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, on 6 and 8 February.

The changes have been made to allow the two teams sufficient time to travel to New Zealand and complete a 10-day mandatory quarantine period ahead of the Women's World Cup, beginning in March.

