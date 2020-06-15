You are here:
Cricket Association of Bengal conducts yoga webinar for state's U-19 team to keep players motivated, fit

Jun 15, 2020

To keep the women players both mentally and physically fit during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday arranged a power yoga webinar for the state's Under-19 team.

"Yoga is integral to our culture and power yoga is a perfect mix of science and tradition. It has been our continuous effort to keep the players motivated and fit," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"Even if on-field action does not begin CAB is mindful of keeping the players fit in body and mind and this session is part of the ongoing process."

Yoga instructor Suman Bhat, who conducted the webinar, said," It will help players increase flexibility, get relief from anxiety and stress. Our aim is to keep the girls engaged with sports and fitness through various activities during this difficult period."

