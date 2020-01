Coupe de France: Struggling Toulouse fire coach Antoine Kombouare after loss to Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire

Top-tier Toulouse fired coach Antoine Kombouare on Sunday, a day after an embarrassing French Cup defeat against amateur club Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire.

Kombouare was only hired in October, to replace Alain Casanova, but the 56-year-old has won just two of his 13 matches in charge and lost the other 11.

Toulouse conceded a goal in the sixth minute of injury time on Saturday in the last-64 game to lose 1-0 to a team which plays in the country's fourth tier.

Toulouse is also in last place in Ligue 1, where it has lost nine straight games.

The club has put youth team manager Denis Zanko in charge and announced a news conference for Monday evening.

