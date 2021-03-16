Coupe de France: Neymar to miss Paris Saint-Germain's clash against Lille
PSG said Neymar is back in training, but coach Mauricio Pochettino does not want to take any risks with the Brazil striker, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of the injury.
Paris: Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Lille in the French Cup on Wednesday while he continues to recover from a left thigh injury.
Neymar could return by the end of the week in a crucial league match against third-place Lyon. In a very tight race for the league title, Lille moved three points clear at the top of the standings last weekend when second-place PSG lost at home against Nantes.
PSG will also be without the injured Juan Bernat and Pablo Sarabia for the cup game.
