You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Coronavirus pandemic: Valencia's Ezequiel Garay becomes first LaLiga player to test positive for COVID-19

Sports Reuters Mar 15, 2020 19:15:01 IST

Valencia and Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay said on Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first LaLiga player to confirm he has the virus that has wreaked havoc on the global sporting scenario.

Coronavirus pandemic: Valencias Ezequiel Garay becomes first LaLiga player to test positive for COVID-19

File image of Ezequiel Garay. Twitter @Garay_24

“It’s clear that I have got off to the wrong start in 2020. I’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very good and now I just have to listen to the health authorities and for now remain isolated,” Garay wrote on his official Instagram account.

The 33-year-old was already ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in February.

In line with most major sports worldwide, all organised football in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus. Spain is the second worst-affected country in Europe after Italy.

Since Saturday, Spain has been in partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the epidemic.

Spain has so far suffered 196 coronavirus deaths and recorded almost 6,400 cases.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 15, 2020 19:15:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores