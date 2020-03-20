Coronavirus pandemic: Badminton Association of India shuts down office, asks employees to work from home

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday announced its office will shut down from 23 March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAI is the latest National Sports Federation (NSF) to shut down its premises in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"In the wake of the Corona Virus outbreak and the advisories issued by the Sports Ministry and Government of India guidelines for safety measures, Badminton Association of India (BAI) has decided to shut down their office from 23 March, " a media release said.

BAI General Secretary, Ajay K Singhania added that the situation will be reviewed on 31 March.

"After assessing the situations and discussions with various stake holders, it was observed as the best solution and health and wellbeing of our staff is of prime importance for BAI," Singhania said.

All staff members have been instructed to work from home and only in cases of absolute emergency, they may go to office.

Last week, BAI was forced to suspend the India Open, to be held in New Delhi from 24-29 March, after the world body (BWF) decided to halt all events from 16 March due to the pandemic.

On Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 'janta curfew' on 22 March from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house. While the country's health ministry has repeatedly advised people to stay at home.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide and led to over 9,000 deaths. In India, more than 190 have tested positive so far and four have died.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.