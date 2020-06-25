Coronavirus Outbreak: WWE announcer Renee Young tests positive for COVID-19

WWE announcer Renee Young has announced that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Young posted a message on Twitter, writing, "Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone."

According to a post in New York Times, it is possible that Young's diagnosis prompted her husband, All Elite Wrestling world champion Jon Moxley, to pull himself from the company’s live TV taping of “AEW Dynamite” on Wednesday night.

As per the report, AEW announced early Wednesday that Moxley notified the company he had been in the presence of someone who had been with someone with COVID-19. It’s unclear if Moxley, 34, has contracted the virus.

President of All Elite Wrestling Tony Khan tweeted about Moxley's decision, writing, "Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight."

Pro Wrestling Sheet in a recent report revealed that multiple people in WWE who have been at the Performance Center tested positive for COVID-19 this week, including in-ring talent.

The report added that while it is still unclear as to how many of those who have been tested positive, are wrestlers, sources say at least three people who had been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando tested positive.

Another source told the website that WWE's medical team will do more testing before this weeks television production to make sure that virus has not spread among talent or worker.