Coronavirus Outbreak: US captain Steve Stricker says Ryder Cup without fans almost a 'yawner'

Sports Reuters Jun 04, 2020 12:23:12 IST

Holding golf's Ryder Cup later this year without fans present due to the COVID-19 pandemic would almost make the event a “yawner”, US captain Steve Stricker has said.

Golf’s calendar has been decimated by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with three of the sport’s four majors rescheduled and the British Open cancelled.

File image of Steve Stricker. Reuters

The biennial Ryder Cup competition between the United States and Europe is scheduled for 25-27 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and fans are unlikely to be able to attend if it goes ahead.

“This event is made by the fans. If it was without fans, it almost would be a yawner of an event,” Stricker told Golf Affect Radio. “To cheat out the Wisconsin fans would be a crime. I hope when we do have it, it can be up to its full potential.

“So far, we’re planning it as it’s a go ... But there are some obstacles that we’re going to have to face,” Stricker added.

Reports have said the PGA of America and the European Tour will decide this month if the event will go ahead.

World number one Rory McIlroy has said he thought the event is unlikely to take place this year and that postponing it would be the right call.

More than 106,000 people have died in the United States due to COVID-19.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 12:23:12 IST



