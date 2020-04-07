You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Uncertainty continues over hosting of badminton's Thomas and Uber Cup after Denmark's ban

Sports Press Trust of India Apr 07, 2020 22:34:00 IST

New Delhi: The already rescheduled Thomas and Uber Cup on Tuesday came under fresh doubts following the Danish government's decision to extend a ban on "larger gatherings" in the country until the end of August.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Uncertainty continues over hosting of badmintons Thomas and Uber Cup after Denmarks ban

Representational image. AFP

The badminton tournament was rescheduled to be held between 15-23 August in Denmark but the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Badminton Denmark are now seeking clarification from Danish authorities on the definition of "larger gatherings".

"....and how this might affect the ability to stage the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 on the rescheduled dates of 15-23 August," the BWF said in a statement.

"BWF and Badminton Denmark, along with tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark and the local Aarhus government, will continue to work towards a solution and will make a further announcement once more information comes to hand," the statement added.

BWF also acknowledged that the AGM 2020 and BWF Members' Forum, both key events on the BWF calendar, could also be affected.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 22:34:00 IST


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Health Day 2020: Why becoming a nurse is not as easy as you might think

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 07 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 07 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres