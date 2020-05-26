Coronavirus Outbreak: UEFA gives Romania another week to submit restart plan

European soccer’s governing body UEFA has given the Romanian football federation (FRF) until 1 June to submit plans on how it intends to complete the domestic season, the FRF has said.

UEFA last month had given European leagues an initial 25 May deadline to submit plans but the FRF requested an extension after the Romanian government said it was assessing the COVID-19 situation every two weeks.

“UEFA has approved FRF’s request - the deadline for announcing the resumption plan has been extended until 1 June,” the FRF said.

The federation added that the extension would allow them to analyse how current medical protocols would impact team training etc.

The FRF hopes to resume the domestic top flight on 13 June but the decision needs government approval. The FRF suspended all football competitions in the country in mid-March.