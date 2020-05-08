You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Fiorentina players have tested positive for COVID-19, confirm Serie A club

Sports Reuters May 08, 2020 08:58:26 IST

Three players at Serie A football club Fiorentina have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as three members of the back-up staff, the Florence-based club said in a statement on Thursday.

Representative image. Reuters

The tests were carried out ahead of a return to training after a two-month stoppage because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. Fiorentina did not name the players and said optional individual training would continue for the rest of the squad.

“The club has proceeded, as per protocol, to isolate those involved,” it said. “Tomorrow morning, the rest of the group are scheduled to undergo medical and fitness examinations prior to the start of the optional activity in the field.”

Serie A clubs were given permission by the government to restart training this week as part of an easing of lockdown measures although players can only train individually.
The league is hoping to resume in May or June but that depends on permission from the government.

Earlier on Thursday, Bergamo-based Atalanta said goalkeeper Marco Sportiello, who tested positive in March, had tested negative and would be allowed to restart training.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: May 08, 2020 08:58:26 IST

