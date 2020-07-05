Coronavirus Outbreak: Select athletes to be exempt from quarantine requirements in England
The new coronavirus measures will allow Formula One, international football, golf and snooker events to take place. Competitors involved in these events will be granted quarantine exemptions.
The UK government says selected sports stars are to be exempt from quarantine requirements when competing in England.
However, those involved will instead live and work in “bubbled” environments behind closed doors, UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced on Sunday.
International cricketers are also now formally exempt, although individual special arrangements have already been made for the touring West Indies and Pakistan teams this summer.
Other people essential to the staging of events such as officials, coaches, medics, mechanics and incoming members of the media will also be permitted to travel without quarantine.
In return sporting authorities and event organisers must put in place stringent protocols to ensure that they have a minimal impact on public health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
