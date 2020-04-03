Coronavirus Outbreak: Premier League suspended indefinitely; players consulted over pay deferral of 30 percent

The Premier League released a statement on Friday stating that the league will not resume beginning of May as England and the rest of the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League clarified the season will resume only 'when it is safe and appropriate to do so'. The decision was taken after a meeting of Premier League stakeholders.

Earlier, the league had given a return date of 30 April.

"It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time," the statement read.

Premier League clubs also agreed to consult players regarding deferring 30 percent of their wages.

"In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration."

The statement also read, "The League will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting which will be held tomorrow between the League, players and club representatives."

The league has also announced committing £20 million in support of the "NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 pandemic."

