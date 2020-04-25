You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Premier League side Aston Villa's players agree to take 25 percent pay cut

Sports The Associated Press Apr 25, 2020 22:29:43 IST

Aston Villa players will take a 25 percent pay cut to help the English Premier League club during the coronavirus outbreak.

File image of Jack Grealish. Reuters

“First-team players, first-team coaches and senior management have all agreed to defer 25% of their salaries for four months to assist the club during this period of uncertainty with a further review taking place at the end of this period,” club chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement.

It was also announced that a National Health Service trust is to offer maternity care at Villa’s home ground in Birmingham following the success of a similar tie-up with nearby West Bromwich Albion.

The Sandwell and West Birmingham Trust said Villa Park’s North Stand would host weekday clinics for expectant mothers and new parents from Monday.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 22:29:43 IST

