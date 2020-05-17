You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Park Hyun-kyung clinches Korean LPGA Championships title as golf resumes post lockdown

Sports The Associated Press May 17, 2020 15:01:47 IST

In a return to official live tournament golf after the coronavirus epidemic, Park Hyun-kyung shot a final-round 67 Sunday to win the Korean Ladies Professional Golf tournament by one stroke.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Park Hyun-kyung clinches Korean LPGA Championships title as golf resumes post lockdown

Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271 on the Lakewood Country Club course. AP

Park had a four-round total of 17-under 271 on the Lakewood Country Club course.

Bae Seon-woo (68) and Lim Hee-jeong (71), who led by three strokes after the third round, were tied for second.

The tournament was played without fans and with players using hand sanitizers and following social-distancing rules. Caddies wore masks and players were allowed to play without them.

On Sunday, when players finished their rounds, most gave each other fist or elbow pumps instead of the usual hugs or hand shakes.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak 

 

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 15:01:47 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Hypertension Day 2020: The truth about salt and hypertension

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres