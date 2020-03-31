You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Neeraj Chopra donates Rs 3 lakh to assist battle against COVID-19 pandemic

Sports Press Trust of India Mar 31, 2020 13:42:54 IST

New Delhi: Asian Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

File image of Neeraj Chopra. AP

Chopra is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala after flying back from a training trip in Turkey.

"I have donated a sum of Rs.2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs.1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic," the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist tweeted.

Chopra, who hails from Panipat, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is considered a strong medal contender.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 1000 with over 40 deaths reported so far.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 13:42:54 IST

