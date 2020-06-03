You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Nagoya Grampus forward Mu Kanazaki tests positive for COVID-19

Sports The Associated Press Jun 03, 2020 11:16:26 IST

Tokyo: Nagoya Grampus forward Mu Kanazaki has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Japan's J-League will resume on 4 July after being suspended for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. AP

Japan’s Kyodo news agency first reported the findings and cited Japan’s football J-League.

The J-League announced last week that the season can resume for first-division teams on 4 July after being suspended for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many teams have already begun to practice and prepare for league games that will be played in empty stadiums.

Kanazaki underwent a test on Monday and the positive result was confirmed a day later. He is reported to be receiving treatment in a local hospital. There were no immediate reports on his condition.

Top-flight football leagues have already resumed in Germany and South Korea after global sport was shuttered during the pandemic.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2020 11:16:26 IST



