Coronavirus Outbreak: LaLiga clubs to begin full-fledged training from Monday ahead of resumption

Sports Reuters May 30, 2020 18:56:08 IST

Madrid: Clubs in Spain’s top two football divisions can hold full training sessions from Monday for the first time since returning to activity after action was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers LaLiga have said.

Representational image. Reuters

“Clubs will begin collective training on 1 June after the government’s latest health order on the easing of restrictions,” La Liga said in a statement on Saturday.

Teams returned to individual training at the start of May before progressing to training in groups of up 10 players two weeks later and groups of 14 players from last Monday.

The top flight will resume on 11 June, with Sevilla playing Real Betis, with matches potentially being held every day of the week until the season is concluded on 19 July.

All organised football in Spain was provisionally suspended on 12 March as the virus ravaged the country, but the rate of infection has slowed significantly. Thirty-nine people died in the last week compared with a daily death toll in the hundreds a month ago, the health ministry said on Friday.

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 18:56:08 IST



