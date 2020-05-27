You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan's J-League set to resume without fans after PM Shinzo Abe lifts state of emergency, says report

Sports The Associated Press May 27, 2020 09:44:27 IST

Japan’s top-flight football league is ready to resume its season within weeks of the country's pro baseball league starting play.

The J-League is expected to officially announce its plans on Friday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japans J-League set to resume without fans after PM Shinzo Abe lifts state of emergency, says report

With empty stands to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Yokohama F. Marinos and Vissel Kobe play in their J-League's Super Cup match on 8 February 2020. AP

Japanese news agency Kyodo reports that league matches will resume on 27 June or 4 July. The agency offered the dates and cited unnamed sources.

The resumption will be without fans. That is also the plan when baseball begins play on 19 June.

Japan’s two big sports league are able to resume after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency on Monday.

The J-League started its season on 21 February but was forced to stop play a few days later. Baseball's regular season had not yet begun.

Kyodo reports the J-League will try to limit travel, with plans for teams in the same geographical region playing each other.

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 09:44:27 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Study says mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus might not be as harmful as the original strain

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 27 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 27 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres