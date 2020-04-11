You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Coronavirus Outbreak: International Champions Cup 2020 scrapped amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Sports The Associated Press Apr 11, 2020 09:00:44 IST

New York: With no indication of when the 2019-20 European football seasons will end, the International Champions Cup exhibition tournament ahead of the 2020-21 season has been cancelled.

Coronavirus Outbreak: International Champions Cup 2020 scrapped amid ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Representative image. Reuters

Relevent Sports, which stages the tournament, made the announcement on Friday.

“The lack of clarity of when social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions will be lifted and the uncertain international football calendar, with the potential for European domestic leagues and UEFA tournaments being played into August, means planning a men’s International Champions Cup this summer is unfeasible.” Relevent Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillman said in a statement.

Many big European clubs have appeared in the tournament, which has been played primarily in the United States since it launched in 2013 and often draws large crowds.

Relevent said it hopes to hold this year’s edition of its smaller women’s tournament, which launched in 2018, and to resume the men’s tournament in the US and Asia in 2021.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2020 09:00:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

The right way to wear, take off and wash a face cover aka homemade, reusable mask

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres