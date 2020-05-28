You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Formula 1 teams to be limited to 80 people each at closed races, state new FIA regulations

Sports Reuters May 28, 2020 17:47:55 IST

Formula One’s 10 teams will be limited to a maximum 80 people each at races held without spectators when the delayed season gets going in July.

Representational image. Reuters

Revised 2020 sporting regulations published by the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) detailed the conditions for such ‘closed events’.

“From the start of a closed event until the declaration of the official classification of the race, no competitor may have more than a total of 80 team personnel within the confines of the circuit,” the rules said.

“No more than 60 of these team personnel who are within the confines of the circuit may be associated in any way with the operation of the cars.”

It said staff whose duties were solely connected with hospitality, sponsors, marketing, public relations, security or driving trucks to and from the event were not considered operational personnel.

Formula One is hoping to start racing behind closed doors in Austria in early July, followed by a number of races in similar conditions elsewhere in Europe.

Updated Date: May 28, 2020 17:47:55 IST



