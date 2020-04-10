You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Former hockey champion Ashok Diwan to receive 'immediate medical attention' after being stranded in United States

Sports Asian News International Apr 10, 2020 10:28:20 IST

New Delhi: Former Indian hockey player Ashok Diwan, who is unwell and stranded in the United States amid the coronavirus crisis, will receive "immediate medical attention", the government has assured.

"Hockey Olympian Ashok Diwan is stranded in the US and is unwell. He reached out to @KirenRijiju through IOA," Kiren Rijiju Office tweeted on Thursday.

"The Indian Embassy in San Francisco has been contacted, they're sending a doctor to attend to Mr. Diwan to ensure he receives immediate medical attention. @WeAreTeamIndia," it added.

Diwan had sought help from the Sports Ministry after he had developed health problems. He was scheduled to fly back to India on 20 April. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, his travel has been postponed.

Diwan was a member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team.

