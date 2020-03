Coronavirus Outbreak: Football in Australia, New Zealand ends after A-League suspends season indefinitely

Sydney: Australian football's A-League has suspended its season indefinitely, bringing an end to all professional football competitions in Australia and New Zealand until the coronavirus pandemic passes.

Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the latest measures imposed by the federal government made it impossible for the A-League to continue. The league had only a few regular-season rounds remaining before the playoffs. Johnson said the postponement will be reviewed on 22 April.

"As a national competition played in all parts of Australia, as well as New Zealand, mission complicated became mission impossible," Johnson said.

Newcastle's 2-1 win over Melbourne City at an empty stadium on Monday night was the last game completed. Sydney FC led the standings with 48 points after 20 games, eight points ahead of Melbourne City, which has played 23 games. Wellington Phoenix was in the third place with 36 points from 20 games.

Johnson remained optimistic the season could resume but said the postponement likely was "heartbreaking" for players, clubs and fans. All soccer in Australia from community to professional level has now been halted.

"We will feel this," Johnson said. "We will feel the financial pressure on the game at all levels. The game will survive. Will we need to make changes, be different? I say yes."

The decision allows the Wellington Phoenix players and coaching staff to return home before New Zealand goes into lockdown.

Players and staff from the New Zealand-based club have spent more than a week in quarantine at a Sydney hotel in a bid to complete the season after each country imposed mandatory 14-day isolation for all arriving travelers.

Johnson said he had "no regrets" about the decision to bring the Phoenix club to Australia.

The Super Rugby competition, which involves clubs from five countries, suspended its season last week and attempts in Australia and New Zealand to create domestic competitions for their teams have been put on hold.

Australian rules' Australian Football League suspended its season Sunday after only one round. The National Rugby League followed suit on Monday after two rounds. In each case, government restrictions on national and international travel, on public gatherings and non-essential activities made continuing untenable.

