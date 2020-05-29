Coronavirus Outbreak: England's FA Cup gets green light to resume on weekend of 27 June

A day after Premier League announced its return date of 17 June, pending approval from the government, English Football Association has confirmed that quarter-final ties of the FA Cup will be held on 27 and 28 June. The semi-finals and final for the oldest Cup competition will all take place at Wembley behind closed doors over the weekend of 11-12 July and 1 August respectively.

FA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bullingham said: “We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup.

"The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we’d like to thank the Premier League Executives and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time.

“This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and well-being of players, staff and supporters remains our priority.”

There is no official word on where the quarter-finals will be played. Traditionally, the games are played at the respective grounds of the home clubs.

The draw for the FA Cup sees Leicester City vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Sheffield United vs Arsenal and Norwich City vs Manchester United.

