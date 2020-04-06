Coronavirus Outbreak: England football coach Gareth Southgate agrees to 30% pay cut, World champions France send support to hospital workers

England coach Gareth Southgate has agreed to a 30% pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak. Southgate has a reported salary of 3 million pounds ($3.6 million) per year.

English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says the organisation’s highest earners will take a temporary pay reduction of 30% and others in the senior management team have agreed to a 15% cut.

Bullingham says the total financial impact on the FA is currently forecast to be around 100 million pounds ($120 million) because of the postponement of England internationals, FA Cup matches and other events at Wembley Stadium. He says the cost could rise to more than 150 million pounds ($180 million) depending on the length of the crisis.

All FA employees earning 50,000 pounds ($60,000) or more per year will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5% and the British government’s furlough scheme is being looked at as a contingency plan.

Meanwhile, World Cup champion France has sent support to hospital workers. Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba were among the stars in a video released by the French football federation expressing their gratitude to the country’s under-pressure health workers.

France has been severely hit by the virus with more than 8,000 dead and about 100,000 known infections.

Mbappe says “we sing and clap for you.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.