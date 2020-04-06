You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Coronavirus Outbreak: England football coach Gareth Southgate agrees to 30% pay cut, World champions France send support to hospital workers

Sports The Associated Press Apr 06, 2020 19:43:32 IST

England coach Gareth Southgate has agreed to a 30% pay cut during the coronavirus outbreak. Southgate has a reported salary of 3 million pounds ($3.6 million) per year.

Coronavirus Outbreak: England football coach Gareth Southgate agrees to 30% pay cut, World champions France send support to hospital workers

File image of Gareth Southgate. AP

English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says the organisation’s highest earners will take a temporary pay reduction of 30% and others in the senior management team have agreed to a 15% cut.

Bullingham says the total financial impact on the FA is currently forecast to be around 100 million pounds ($120 million) because of the postponement of England internationals, FA Cup matches and other events at Wembley Stadium. He says the cost could rise to more than 150 million pounds ($180 million) depending on the length of the crisis.

All FA employees earning 50,000 pounds ($60,000) or more per year will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5% and the British government’s furlough scheme is being looked at as a contingency plan.

Meanwhile, World Cup champion France has sent support to hospital workers. Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba were among the stars in a video released by the French football federation expressing their gratitude to the country’s under-pressure health workers.

France has been severely hit by the virus with more than 8,000 dead and about 100,000 known infections.

Mbappe says “we sing and clap for you.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 19:43:32 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

73% of those who have died of COVID-19 are men: Health Ministry data

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 06 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 06 (06 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres