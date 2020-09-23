Coronavirus outbreak: Benoit Paire allowed to compete at Hamburg Open despite two positive tests
Paire said he twice tested positive while in Hamburg but then had a negative test. Paire said he was not sure if he would play at the French Open, which begins on Sunday
Hamburg: French tennis player Benoit Paire was allowed to compete at the Hamburg Open despite twice testing positive for the coronavirus, he said on Wednesday.
Paire retired from his opening-round match while trailing Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-0 on Wednesday, but it was unclear why.
Paire withdrew from the US Open after testing positive and spending more than a week in isolation. He then played at the Italian Open last week, losing in the first round.
According to German news agency dpa, Paire said he twice tested positive while in Hamburg but then had a negative test. Paire said he was not sure if he would play at the French Open, which begins on Sunday, and would end his season early if he wasn't allowed to compete.
Roland Garros 2020: Fan attendance at Parisian Grand Slam reduced to 5,000 fans per day amid rising coronavirus cases
In total, only 75,000 fans will be able to visit over the course of the 15 days - a fraction of the 520,000 who attended the 2019 edition.
Italian Open 2020: Fuming Paire shows little effort in opening-round loss; Nishikori earns first win for year
Kei Nishikori — who is returning from right elbow surgery and missed the US Open after testing positive for COVID-19 — won for the first time in more than a year, beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Ligue 1: Neymar in PSG squad for Marseille clash after beating COVID-19; Kylian Mbappé, Marquinhos still out
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel is not sure whether Neymar, winger Angel Di Maria, goalkeeper Keylor Navas or midfielder Leandro Paredes will start the game at Parc des Princes.