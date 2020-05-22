You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols, demand more testing

Sports The Associated Press May 22, 2020 11:00:13 IST

The baseball players' association gave management a wide-ranging response to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic.

Management had presented the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols, demand more testing

Representational image. Reuters

The union said on Thursday it addressed: protections for high-risk players, access to pre and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel, and sanitisation procedures.

Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks, a prohibition on them leaving without team permission and a ban on guests other than immediate family members. Players also objected to a ban on the use of showers and hydrotherapy.

The union wants more frequent testing than management's proposed multiple times per week.

MLB is expected to make an economic proposal to the union within a few days. MLB hopes to start the season by early July.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 11:00:13 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres