Coronavirus Outbreak: Australian Open tune-up event Kooyong Classic called off as Melbourne battles second wave of pandemic
Organisers said safety was their main consideration in cancelling the Melbourne event for men and women, a traditional tune-up played in the week before the Australian Open Grand Slam in January.
Melbourne: Australia's summer of tennis suffered a setback Thursday with the Kooyong Classic exhibition called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers said safety was their main consideration in cancelling the Melbourne event for men and women, a traditional tune-up played in the week before the Australian Open Grand Slam in January.
"We've made the big decision to push the pause button on the Kooyong Classic for 2021," they said in a statement, adding, "COVID-19 is presenting so many challenges for the whole community.
"With everyone's safety first and foremost in mind, and still so much uncertainty over the outlook for the rest of 2020 and beyond, we feel that this is the right thing to do."
Melbourne is currently under lockdown due to coronavirus, although the number of new cases has been declining.
Australian Open officials are forging ahead with plans to stage the first Grand Slam of 2021 at Melbourne Park, despite the city battling a second wave of coronavirus cases.
Tournament chief Craig Tiley has said contingencies were in place, with reduced seating due to social distancing, players in a bio-security "bubble" and the likelihood of no overseas spectators.
Other pre-Australian Open tournaments include the ATP Cup team event in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane and WTA tournaments in Brisbane and Adelaide.
The pandemic has hit sport hard in Melbourne with this year's Australian Rules grand final, which has been played there since 1898, moved to Brisbane.
The fate of several other major sporting events in Australia's second city is yet to be determined, including cricket's Boxing Day Test in December.
Racing officials insist the Melbourne Cup will go ahead in November, but whether it has large crowds and a world-class field of imported thoroughbreds remains uncertain.
This year's Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne's Albert Park was cancelled at the last minute in March as the virus emerged in the city.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
London Marathon: Mo Farah to run as pacemaker to help compatriots eyeing Tokyo Olympics 2020 cut
Farah last year gave up plans of running the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics and will instead compete in the 10,000 metres which, if successful, will be his fifth gold medal at the Games.
US Open 2020: 'Little bit sad', Grand Slam to go on without usual noise due to coronavirus pandemic
On Monday, the last day of August, the 2020 US Open will, indeed, begin — as scheduled, albeit without any spectators, and with one player dropped from the field because he tested positive for COVID-19.
Guido Pella, Hugo Dellien out of Western & Southern Open after trainer tests positive for COVID-19
The Western & Southern Open normally is held in Cincinnati but was moved to New York this year as part of an unusual doubleheader of sorts with the US Open because of the coronavirus pandemic.