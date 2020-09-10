Coronavirus Outbreak: Asia's football body receives recommendation to cancel AFC Cup
The region's second-tier club competition has been frozen since March, and is due to resume next month in four host countries. However, three of the nine groups remain without a home.
Kuala Lumpur: Asia's football body has received a recommendation to cancel this year's AFC Cup over the coronavirus pandemic, an official told AFP.
The region's second-tier club competition has been frozen since March, and is due to resume next month in four host countries. However, three of the nine groups remain without a home.
Lebanon's Hachem Haidar, a member of the Asian Football Confederation's executive committee, said the advice to cancel will be presented on Thursday.
"There is a recommendation of cancellation proposed by the competitions committee, and it will be presented to us during the exco (executive committee) meeting via video link," Haidar said.
More details on the AFC Champions League, the continent's showpiece competition, are expected to be announced after Thursday's meeting.
The Champions League has also been suspended since March and no host country has been announced for two of its eight groups.
The pandemic continues to spread worldwide and several countries in Asia are battling serious outbreaks.
However, AFC general secretary Windsor John said last week that he expected the Champions League to be completed this year.
"We remain committed and confident of completing the competition within the 2020 calendar year," John told AFP.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at AC Milan as 38-year-old striker signs one-year contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic began his second stint with AC Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri’s season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.
Barcelona hopeful Lionel Messi will stay with club as they try avoid abrupt end to player's career at Camp Nou
A day after the Lionel Messi told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said their restructuring project still revolves around the player.
Premier League: Jamie Vardy signs one-year extension with Leicester City after Golden Boot-winning season
The Foxes have rewarded Jamie Vardy after he scored 23 goals to claim the Premier League's Golden Boot last season.