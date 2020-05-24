You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: AFC Bournemouth player among one of two new COVID-19 positive cases in Premier League

Sports The Associated Press May 24, 2020 19:47:23 IST

The English Premier League says two people from two clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in the second round of testing.

Representational image. Reuters

A Bournemouth player is one of the two positive tests for coronavirus to emerge from the testing, the club said on Sunday.

The team said “medical confidentiality means the player’s name will not be disclosed” and added that he will self-isolate for seven days before being tested again at a later date.

The league tested 996 players and club staff on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In the first round of tests of 748 people, there were six positives from three clubs. All are in seven days of self-isolation.
In the second round, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 19:47:23 IST



