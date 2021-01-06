Copa Libertadores final to be played without fans at Maracana stadium due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Copa Sudamericana final in Cordoba, Argentina will also be played without fans.

Sao Paulo: The Copa Libertadores final at Brazil's historic Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro will be played without fans due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body of South American football, CONMEBOL, said Tuesday the decision also applies to the Copa Sudamericana final in Cordoba, Argentina.

The Copa Libertadores final — the South American equivalent of Europe's Champions League final — is scheduled for 30 January. Argentine giants River Plate and Boca Juniors will play Brazilian rivals Palmeiras and Santos, respectively, in the semi-finals.

CONMEBOL said the decision to play without fans was made together with Brazil's football confederation. More than 2,000 professional football matches have been played in Brazil since the pandemic hit the country in March.

Almost 200,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, a tally that is second only to the United States.

“The current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, still in expansion in South America, does not allow the organization of an event of such magnitude and importance with the presence of the public, even in a reduced attendance,” CONMEBOL said.