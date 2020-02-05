Copa del Rey: Roberto Soldado scores late penalty as Granada beat Valencia to seal semi-final berth

Madrid: Granada reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey for the first time in five decades by eliminating defending champion Valencia 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a stoppage-time penalty awarded by video review.

Former Valencia forward Roberto Soldado converted the penalty four minutes into added time after VAR awarded the spot-kick for a handball by a Valencia player after a corner.

“It was an open match, with chances for both teams,” Valencia coach Albert Celades said. “In the end the game was decided by a VAR decision.”

The 34-year-old Soldado had put the hosts ahead three minutes into the match, but Valencia equalized through Rodrigo near halftime.

¡Buenas noches! Antes de irte a la cama date una vuelta por esta galería, repasa las mejores imágenes del partido y pellízcate. Verás que no es un sueño. 📷 Tienes todas las fotos aquí ➡️ https://t.co/xnW8ebFpcI#GranadaValencia #CopadelRey #EternaLucha pic.twitter.com/mq0YDyvsWe — Granada C.F. ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) February 4, 2020

Valencia, an eight-time Copa champion, were seeking their third straight semi-final appearance.

Granada will be playing in the last four for the fourth time — and first since 1969. They hadn't made it to the last eight in 19 years, and their best Copa campaign was a runner-up finish in 1959.

Valencia had eliminated third-division teams in the previous rounds. They needed a penalty shootout to get past Cultural Leonesa in the last 16.

Granada are playing in the first division this season after a two-year absence.

On Wednesday, Villarreal visit Mirandés, the only second-division club still alive in the competition. On Thursday, Real Madrid host Real Sociedad and Barcelona visits Athletic Bilbao.

