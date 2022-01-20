Copa del Rey: Real Betis given stadium ban after projectile injured Sevilla player
Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was hit by a plastic pole that was thrown from a Betis section of the Benito Villamarin stadium on Saturday, causing the match to be suspended at 1-1.
Sevilla: Real Betis will play their next two home games behind closed doors, the Spanish football federation said on Wednesday, after an object thrown from their crowd hit a Sevilla player last weekend.
Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was hit by a plastic pole that was thrown from a Betis section of the Benito Villamarin stadium on Saturday, causing the match to be suspended at 1-1.
Jordan was taken to hospital and was recovering at home on Sunday after being diagnosed with a head injury.
The Seville derby restarted on Sunday from the 39th minute, without fans, and Betis went on to win 2-1 to advance to the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.
The Spanish football federation said in a statement on Wednesday the measures taken by Betis to prevent the incident occurring were "insufficient".
The statement concluded: "After the incident that occurred during the match played between Real Betis and Sevilla in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, the Competition Judge has sanctioned Betis by closing their stadium for the next two matches."
Betis are able to appeal the decision within 10 days.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid close in on title but criticism remains of Saudi Arabia's 'image-washing'
Marcelino's team will be the underdogs this weekend given they sit ninth in LaLiga, 21 points behind leaders Real Madrid.
LaLiga: Depleted Sevilla drop points in title race after draw with Valencia
Sevilla were without their coach Julen Lopetegui, who the club said was showing Covid-like symptoms earlier on Wednesday, while six players were out through injury, including Jules Kounde and Jesus Navas.
Copa del Rey: Atletico Madrid dumped out of Spanish Cup by Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad join Mallorca, Rayo Vallecano, Cadiz, Valencia and Real Betis in the quarter-finals, with Real Madrid facing Elche and Barcelona playing at Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.