Copa del Rey: Raphael Varane, Vinicius Junior help Real Madrid outclass Zaragoza to seal quarter-final berth

Madrid: Real Madrid thrashed a depleted Real Zaragoza side 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

The second division team made eight changes as they rested players for their clash with leaders Cadiz on Sunday and the 13-times European Cup winners took full advantage.

Real moved ahead in the sixth minute when defender Raphael Varane finished from close range after a clever corner routine.

Lucas Vazquez doubled Madrid’s advantage with a drive into the top corner after being set up by Toni Kroos.

Japanese playmaker Shinji Kagawa caused problems for the illustrious visitors at La Romareda, with Alphonse Areola making a fine save to deny him.

Vinicius Jr. struck after 72 minutes with Karim Benzema wrapping up the win from close range for Zinedine Zidane’s rampant side.

Third-tier Cultural Leonesa nearly took another scalp after eliminating Atletico Madrid in the previous round, with Valencia needing a 4-2 penalty shootout victory to beat them following a 0-0 draw.

