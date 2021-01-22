Copa del Rey: Ousmane Dembélé scores in extra time to help Barcelona beat third-division club Cornellà 2-0

Martin Braithwaite also scored for Barcelona, which had already seen Miralem Pjanic miss a penalty in the first half.

Madrid: Ousmane Dembélé scored early in extra time after missing a penalty late in regulation as Barcelona defeated third-division club Cornellà 2-0 in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Martin Braithwaite also scored for Barcelona, which had already seen Miralem Pjanic miss a penalty in the first half.

Barcelona avoided an upset in the Copa del Rey a day after Madrid lost 2-1 to third-division club Alcoyano in extra time. Atlético had already been stunned by Cornellà in the second round.

Barcelona advanced despite playing without Lionel Messi, who was suspended for two matches after hitting an opponent away from the ball in the team’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Dembélé scored with a right-foot shot from outside the area two minutes into extra time. He had his 80th-minute penalty saved by Cornellà goalkeeper Ramón Juan Ramírez, who also stopped Pjanic's spot kick just before halftime.

Barcelona controlled possession but struggled to capitalize on its many scoring chances on the artificial turf at the small Cornellà stadium in Catalonia. The hosts threatened a few times on counterattacks.

Cornellà went a man down when Albert Estelles was sent off with a second yellow card in the final minutes.

Braithwaite's goal came on a breakaway just before the final whistle.