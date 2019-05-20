Copa del Rey: Nelson Semedo latest addition to Barcelona's injury list ahead of summit clash against Valencia

Madrid: Barcelona added Nelson Semedo to their lengthy list of injury concerns on Sunday, six days before their Copa del Rey final against Valencia.

Full-back Semedo suffered a concussion during Barca's 2-2 draw with Eibar and joins Luis Suarez, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Kevin-Prince Boateng in the group of players with fitness problems ahead of the final in Seville.

"Nelson Semedo has a head injury picked up in the game against Eibar," a club statement read. "The player will remain overnight under observation in hospital in Bilbao. The player is expected to return to Barcelona on Monday."

Semedo was substituted at half-time against Eibar as Lionel Messi scored twice in Barcelona's final La Liga game of the season.

Suarez will definitely miss the match against Valencia after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, while Dembele is also struggling with a hamstring strain.

Coutinho hobbled off with a thigh problem against Getafe last weekend, although the club hope he will recover just in time for the final.

