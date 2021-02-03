Sports

Copa del Rey: Lucas Ocampos fires Sevilla into semi-finals with 1-0 win over Almeria

Ocampos broke Almeria's stubborn resistance in the 67th minute, heading home Suso's cross.

Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, bottom left, scored the lone goal in win against Almeria. AP file photo

Lucas Ocampos' second-half goal was enough to see Sevilla edge past second-tier Almeria 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Papu Gomez, who joined from Atalanta last week, made his debut for Sevilla but made little impact and was substituted on the hour mark.

It was his first appearance since 16 December after falling out of favour with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

"I think he played a good game," said Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui.

"It wasn't easy for him after a month and a half without playing and I think he's at a good level."

Gomez's fellow Argentinian Ocampos broke Almeria's stubborn resistance in the 67th minute, heading home Suso's cross.

It is the first time Sevilla, five-time winners, have reached the last four since being thrashed 5-0 by Barcelona in the 2018 final.

Sevilla are bidding for a second major trophy under former Spain and Real Madrid coach Lopetegui, having won the Europa League last season.

Lopetegui's side have now won six straight matches in all competitions and have lost just one of their last 16 games.

Sevilla, who sit fourth in La Liga, are also into the Champions League last 16, where they will face Borussia Dortmund.

On Wednesday, record 30-time winners Barcelona visit Granada in their last-eight tie, after Levante host Villarreal, with Real Betis facing Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

