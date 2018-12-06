You are here:
Copa del Rey: Holders Barcelona thrash third-tier Leonesa; Atletico Madrid trounce Sant Andreu 4-0 to enter last-16

Sports Agence France-Presse Dec 06, 2018 14:30:18 IST

Madrid: Holders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid breezed into the Copa del Rey last-16 after wide margin wins on Wednesday.

Barcelona players celebrate after winning. Twitter: @FCBarcelona

Spanish international Denis Suarez bagged a double as Barca beat third-tier Leonesa 4-1 to progress 5-1 on aggregate.

Atletico were too strong for Sant Andreu, brushing aside the fourth division minnows 4-0 for a 5-0 aggregate win.

It was a red letter evening for Villarreal's Cameroon striker Karl Toko-Ekambi, who scored a four times in his side's 8-0 thumping of Almeria, after a first leg that ended all square at 3-3.

Another La Liga outift Sevilla also went through to join Valencia and Espanyol, who assured their progress on Tuesday.

On Thursday Real Madrid host Melilla, their third-division visitors from North Africa who have a mammoth task of overturning a 4-0 first leg loss in what was coach Santiago Solari's first game in charge for the European champions.

Other top flight clubs in action are Levante, Eibar, Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis.


