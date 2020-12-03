Copa del Rey: Around 250 fans to be allowed to watch Atletico Madrid's game against fourth-tier side Cardassar
Fourth-division club Cardassar announced on Wednesday that their 16 December game against visiting Atlético will have a limited number of fans at the Es Moleter stadium in the Balearic Islands.
Madrid: A crowd of about 250 people will be allowed to watch Cardassar play Atlético Madrid in a Copa del Rey match in December, marking the return of fans to a top football competition in Spain.
Fourth-division club Cardassar announced on Wednesday that their 16 December game against visiting Atlético will have a limited number of fans at the Es Moleter stadium in the Balearic Islands.
Cardassar said 150 children and 100 club members will have access to tickets. Fifty members of the media will also be in the stadium.
Fans are yet to be allowed back into league matches in Spain, which was one of the worst-affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic and has seen a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Pep Guardiola plays down chance of reunion with Lionel Messi at Manchester City
It is not the first time Guardiola has downplayed a talk of a reunion with his former player at City. This time, though, he left the door ajar.
LaLiga: Atletico Madrid edge past Barcelona to earn title boost; Villarreal hold Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw
Yannick Carrasco finished brilliantly from range after mistakes from Gerard Pique and Marc-Andre ter Stegen left the goal gaping but Barca, and a below-par Lionel Messi, failed to respond at the Wanda Metropolitano.
What to watch in European football this weekend: Huge tests for Real Madrid, Barcelona; milestone for Hansi Flick
A quick look at key points in European football over the weekend across LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga.