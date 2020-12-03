Copa del Rey: Around 250 fans to be allowed to watch Atletico Madrid's game against fourth-tier side Cardassar

Fourth-division club Cardassar announced on Wednesday that their 16 December game against visiting Atlético will have a limited number of fans at the Es Moleter stadium in the Balearic Islands.

Madrid: A crowd of about 250 people will be allowed to watch Cardassar play Atlético Madrid in a Copa del Rey match in December, marking the return of fans to a top football competition in Spain.

Fourth-division club Cardassar announced on Wednesday that their 16 December game against visiting Atlético will have a limited number of fans at the Es Moleter stadium in the Balearic Islands.

Cardassar said 150 children and 100 club members will have access to tickets. Fifty members of the media will also be in the stadium.

Fans are yet to be allowed back into league matches in Spain, which was one of the worst-affected countries in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic and has seen a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.