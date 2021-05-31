CONMEBOL said on Sunday on Twitter — and it was later confirmed by an official — that they were analysing “the offer of other nations who showed interest in hosting the continental tournament,” without naming them. Copa America is scheduled to be played between 13 June and 10 July.

Copa America is without a host country only two weeks before kickoff after South American football body CONMEBOL ruled out Argentina amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The football body said on Sunday on Twitter — and it was later confirmed by an official — that they were analysing “the offer of other nations who showed interest in hosting the continental tournament,” without naming them. Copa America is scheduled to be played between 13 June and 10 July.

A CONMEBOL informa que, em atenção às circunstâncias presentes, resolveu suspender a organização da Copa América na Argentina. A CONMEBOL analisa a oferta de outros países que mostraram interesse em abrigar o torneio continental. Em breve serão anunciadas novidades nesse sentido. — CONMEBOL 🇧🇷 (@CONMEBOLBR) May 31, 2021

Argentina are facing a surge of coronavirus infections, with strict lockdown measures imposed last weekend amid a seven-day average of 35,000 cases and 500 deaths.

Colombia were dropped as a tournament co-host on 20 May amid a wave of protests against President Iván Duque.

CONMEBOL also said a new host will be announced “soon.”

Argentinian President Alberto Fernández said last week his country was ready to host the entire tournament after the decision to remove Colombia from the organisation.