Copa America 2021: Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho to miss continental championship, says Brazil doctor
Barcelona did not reveal how much time he would miss, but national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar effectively ruled him out for the rest of the season.
Sao Paulo: Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho will not play for Brazil at this year's Copa America after undergoing another knee surgery, according to national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.
"I can say that he will not recover in time for the Copa America," Lasmar told Globoesporte.com.
Coutinho, 28, underwent surgery in early January to repair a torn meniscus and had another operation Monday on the same left knee.
"He was already operated on twice in Barcelona, but a new surgery was needed to remove a cyst," the doctor explained.
Coutinho returned to Barcelona at the start of the season following a year-long loan at Bayern Munich. He scored three goals in 14 games under Ronald Koeman before the injury.
The former Liverpool playmaker started every game for Brazil as they won the 2019 Copa America at home.
The 2020 edition was pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held in Colombia and Argentina from 13 June to 10 July.
