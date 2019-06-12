Copa America 2019: Tournament organisers worried over slow ticket sales for two matches in Belo Horizonte

Sao Paulo: Copa America organizers say they are worried about ticket sales for the two matches in Belo Horizonte.

Organisers say there have been slow sales for the match between Bolivia and Venezuela on 22 June and the match between Ecuador and Japan on 24 June.

Brazilian media say less than 3,000 tickets have been sold for the two matches at the Mineirao Stadium. Organizers did not confirm the figure.

However, organizers say Saturday's match between Argentina and Colombia in Salvador is sold out.

The Copa America opens on Friday with host Brazil taking on Bolivia in Sao Paulo.

