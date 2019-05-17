Copa America 2019: Injured defender Thiago Silva included in Brazil squad, Lucas Moura, Vinicius Junior miss out

Rio de Janeiro: Hosts Brazil included injured defender Thiago Silva in their squad for the Copa America, coach Tite announced on Friday.

Paris Saint-Germain's Silva, 34, has been suffering from a knee issue since mid-April but Brazil's physio Fabio Mahseredjian said the former captain could be in a "good condition" by 28 May.

The world's most expensive player Neymar was also included having returned from more than two months on the sidelines with a foot problem.

There was no space for Tottenham's Champions League hero Lucas Moura despite his hat-trick in last week's semi-final second leg against Ajax nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior.

Everton winger Richarlison is included in the 23-man group after an impressive season in the English top flight.

The eight-time winners face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage, which start on June 14, after two friendlies against Qatar and Honduras.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Ederson (Manchester City/ENG), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Fagner (Corinthians), Alex Sandro (Juventus/ITA), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Eder Militao (Porto/POR)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Manchester City/ESP), Arthur (Barcelona/ESP), Allan (Napoli/ITA)

Forwards: Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan/ITA), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Everton (Gremio), David Neres (Ajax/NED), Richarlison (Everton/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ENG)

