CONMEBOL chief Alejandro Dominguez rejects USSF proposal for intercontinental tournament, cites Copa America overlap as reason

Asuncion: CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, on Thursday rejected a US proposal for a new intercontinental tournament next year, noting that it would overlap with next year's Copa America and did not have FIFA's approval.

Carlos Cordeiro, the head of the US Soccer Federation, had written to the 10 federations that make up CONMEBOL offering to stage the new event featuring the best teams from North, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean.

The event, which strongly resembles the successful 2016 Copa America Centenario held throughout the United States, would have been held at the same time as the 2020 European Championship.

The proposed event would guarantee nearly $200 million to be shared amongst the invited teams and their ruling bodies, according to The New York Times.

But in a letter to Cordeiro, CONMEBOL chief Alejandro Dominguez said the logistical details were too difficult to overcome.

"The lack of approval and scheduling by FIFA of a Continental Cup for 2020, an essential condition for it to be held... makes it impossible for CONMEBOL and its member associations to accept the invitation," said the letter obtained by AFP.

CONCACAF — the governing body responsible for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean — had welcomed the US proposal, saying the event would complement its own regional championship, the Gold Cup.

