Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmad tests positve for COVID-19

A CAF press release said Ahmad, who had been in Morocco for the Confederation Cup final on Sunday, had arrived in Cairo on Wednesday and started to present mild flu symptoms. He underwent a test on Thursday which came back positive on Friday.

The president of the Confederation of African Football Ahmad Ahmad learned on Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he said on his Twitter account.

"This morning, I've been declared positive to #Covid19. I have mild symptoms, but I'm well," he wrote.

This morning, I’ve been declared positive to #Covid19. I have mild symptoms, but I’m well. All the people I’ve been in contact with are prevented. I am now in isolation for 14 days at least. Take care of you, friends and family. — Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) October 30, 2020

A CAF press release said Ahmad, who had been in Morocco for the Confederation Cup final on Sunday, had arrived in Cairo on Wednesday and started to present mild flu symptoms. He underwent a test on Thursday which came back positive on Friday.

"The President (will) immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel," said the press release.

"All those who have come into contact with Mr Ahmad over the past seven days - especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup - have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures."

The 60-year-old Ahmad, who is from Madagascar, announced on Wednesday that he will seek a second term as CAF president.

Coronavirus has played havoc with CAF's marquee club competition, the Champions League. The semi-final return match between Zamalek of Egypt and Raja Casablanca of Morocco was on Thursday postponed from 1 November to a date to be decided.

Many of the Raja squad tested positive for coronavirus, leaving only 10 fit players, an official of the Casablanca club told AFP.

The match was originally set for last May, was rescheduled for September, then put back again to October and November.

On Tuesday, FIFA announced that its president Gianni Infantino had contracted coronavirus, had mild symptoms and would remain in isolation for a further 10 days.